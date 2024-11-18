Advertisement
Eight Killed In Philippines Due To Super Typhoon Man-yi

Nov 18, 2024
MANIL: At least eight people have died as super typhoon Man-yi hit the Philippines over the weekend, triggering flooding and landslides along its path, provincial officials said on Monday. The Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed to Xinhua in a telephone interview that at least seven died in Ambaguio town after their house was buried in a landslide, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are still getting the details about the disaster," said a PDRRMO official who declined to be named because she is not authorised to speak publicly to reporters.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos told reporters that a man also died in Camarines Norte province, southeast of Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the country's top disaster coordinator, has yet to report deaths and damages due to Man-yi.

Man-yi is the sixth powerful typhoon that battered the Philippines in less than a month. It is the 16th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year.

The back-to-back cyclones dumped heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides, wreaking havoc across Luzon and other parts of the archipelago. Man-yi is expected to exit the Philippines on Monday afternoon.

