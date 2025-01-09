Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blamed Pakistan, not Asia, for grooming gangs in the UK. She called it the fault of 'one rogue nation,' a remark SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed as 'true.'

Her statement coincided with a UK Parliamentary debate. The opposition Conservatives demanded a new national inquiry into decades of sexual abuse of white British girls by men, mostly of Pakistani origin, in northern English towns.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised UK Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his statement on Monday. Starmer claimed that, during his tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, he initiated the first prosecution of an Asian grooming gang.

Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs.



Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation? - Priyanka Chaturvedi__ (@priyankac19) January 8, 2025

The grooming gangs controversy has intensified pressure on Keir Starmer, who led the CPS during the scandals. This week, he condemned the "lies and misinformation" surrounding the issue. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended the government's planned actions to address recommendations from experts on the grooming gang scandal.

Without naming Elon Musk, who has used his platform X to criticise the British government's handling of the issue involving men of Pakistani heritage, Starmer backed the proposed measures.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly criticised Starmer over the grooming gangs issue. Musk argued that the focus should be on implementing recommendations from a previous seven-year inquiry, which proposed nearly two dozen measures to address the problem.

In the UK, attention has also turned to the Children's Bill. The bill requires local authorities to maintain a register of children not attending school. It is part of broader efforts to protect vulnerable children.

The Children's Bill gained momentum after the case of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old British-Pakistani girl. Sara was found dead in her home near London in August 2023, showing signs of prolonged abuse, including broken bones, burns, and bite marks. Her father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, were convicted of her murder last month and sentenced to life in prison.

MPs advanced the Children's Wellbeing and Schools Bill to the next stage of the parliamentary process without requiring a formal vote.