Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2807864https://zeenews.india.com/world/enemys-psychological-warfare-iran-defence-minister-on-us-thaad-system-delivery-to-israel-2807864.html
NewsWorld
IRAN

'Enemy's Psychological Warfare': Iran Defence Minister On US THAAD System Delivery To Israel

The United States announced on Sunday that it would send its THAAD system to Israel with soldiers to operate it.

|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:07 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Enemy's Psychological Warfare': Iran Defence Minister On US THAAD System Delivery To Israel

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh shrugged off the US delivery of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defence system to Israel as part of the "enemy's psychological warfare." He made the remarks on Wednesday in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet meeting in Tehran, reports Xinhua, quoting the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile system. It is not a new thing and has existed before. We assess such actions as being in line with the enemy's psychological warfare. There is no particular problem in that regard," he said. The United States announced on Sunday that it would send its THAAD system to Israel with soldiers to operate it.

The decision comes as Israel has, over the past few days, threatened to take military action against Iran in response to Tehran's missile strikes on Israel earlier this month. On October 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets.

Tehran described the strikes as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of the regional resistance groups and Israel's military actions against Lebanese and Palestinian armed groups. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran had made a "grave mistake" and vowed retaliation. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Khalistanis Afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Policemen Avoiding Kumbh Duty?
DNA Video
DNA: Cure for ‘Thook Jihad’ Found?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is Kharge Accused of Grabbing WAQF Land?
DNA Video
DNA: India Responds Strongly to Justin Trudeau’s Accusations in Nijjar Murder Case
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Involvement in Baba Siddique’s Murder: A Growing Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lala Hardayal: A Forgotten Freedom Fighter
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich Riots- Is India Becoming Like Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
NEWS ON ONE CLICK