Known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” Baba Vanga was a blind mystic from Bulgaria who became well-known for her prophetic visions of the future. She was born in 1911 and said that a storm that caused her to lose her sight as a kid given her the power to predict the future. Despite leading a modest existence, Vanga rose to fame around the world, particularly after a number of her prophecies came to pass.

Since the future is unpredictable, everyone is interested in learning the reality about it. Once again, Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian clairvoyant well-known for her prophetic abilities, is in the spotlight due to her startling prophecies regarding humanity's demise. The Public and her followers appear to be alarmed by her most recent prophecies, which state that the end of the world will occur in 2025.

Chronological List of Baba Vanga’s Predictions

2025: Internal chaos causes Europe to be destroyed.

2028: It's expected that humans will start investigating Venus as a potential energy source.

2033: Global sea levels will rise sharply as a result of the melting of the polar ice caps.

2076: Communism will take hold worldwide.

2130: Contact between humans and Aliens is predicted.

Baba Vanga's Previous Predictions

Terrorist Attacks of 9/11

A "massive attack on America" by "steel birds" was prophesied by Baba Vanga for 2001. It is thought that this prophecy was a reference to the 9/11 attacks, which occurred when hijacked aircraft struck the World Trade Center buildings in New York.

The Tsunami of 2004

In 2004, Vanga predicted a disastrous event that would occur in Asia, predicting enormous waves that would swallow coasts and claim countless lives. With the terrible Indian Ocean tsunami that claimed almost 230,000 lives, this terrifying prophecy came true.

ISIS's Rise

She also foresaw the emergence of "extremists" in the Middle East and spoke of widespread strife and bloodshed. Many saw the rise of ISIS, which tormented the region in the mid-2010s, as a reference to this prophecy.

Barack Obama's Election

It was predicted by Baba Vanga that an African-American will serve as the 44th president of the United States. Following his election in 2008, Barack Obama became the first Black president in American history.

Kursk, the Russian submarine sinking

"Kursk will be covered in water, and the whole world will weep over it," Vanga prophesied in 1980. The Kursk Russian submarine tragically sank in 2000, killing every person on board.

The Rise Of AI In the Near Future

Baba Vanga also predicted the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) around 2024 and its potential to take over the globe. She asserted that the banking, healthcare, and cybersecurity industries would be upended by quantum computing. In addition, record-breaking temperatures, wildfires, droughts, risks to marine life, and other environmental problems have been forecast for this year.