Ex Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins Army to fight against Russia. Read her message to world

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has joined country's army to fight against Russia in the ongoing conflict. The top Ukraine model on Sunday posted pictures holding a gun in combat dress. The post went viral in no time as netizens praised Anastasia's spirit and courage to support her country in tough times. Anastassia also wrote a special message for the people. "Due current situation I want to talk! I am not a military, just a woman, just normal human," she wrote in the begining of a long Instagram post that is now viral.

She furthe said that Ukrainian woman are extremely strong and have the courage to fight for their nation.

"I don’t do any propaganda except showing that our woman of Ukraine - strong, confident and powerful," Anastasiia Lenna wrote. "I appreciate all attention and support to my country, all people in Ukraine we fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win!" she wrote in her Instagram post.

"I was born and live in Kyiv. This is my city. Ukraine is my country, On February 24 Russian federation step on our lands and begin to kill civil people, women, children. Ukrainian people have no guilt. Non of us have any guilt. We are on our lands! I speak to all people of the World! Stop war in Ukraine! No people should die! We can stop all this together. Share information about situation. Ask @nato to close sky! Help us Ukrainian people to stop Russian aggression."

Anastasiia Lenna is extremely popular on Instagram. The model has appealed the NATO and other world powers to help Ukraine in the ongoing war.