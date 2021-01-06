हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
China

Exclusive: Rattled by protests by Tibetans, China performs military air drill over Lhasa

Several Chinese choppers and jets were seen performing air drill over Lhasa.

Exclusive: Rattled by protests by Tibetans, China performs military air drill over Lhasa

Lhasa: Amid the ongoing border row with India, China has also been involved in a discourse with Tibet. The dispute and the protests by the Tibetans have now resulted in the Chinese perform a military air drill over the Tibet's capital of Lhasa. Several Chinese choppers and jets were seen performing air drill over Lhasa.

The Chinese are rattled after the recently passed 'Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020' by the United States (US). The act states that sanctions should be put on Chinese officials who interfere in the selection of the successor of the exiled spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

According to a few experts, China is upset with the way the whole world has risen against the country. The Chinese are also scared of losing Tibet, which they have ruled with an iron fist for over 60 years now.

The exclusive photographs held by Zee Media clearly show that the Chinese military has performed a joint military drilled, where dozens of Chinese military helicopters and fighter jets flew over Lhasa.

Lhasa Tibet

Lhasa Tibet

It was probably done to send a message to the Tibetans that China can crush any opposition they have, as they did last time before the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

