Hezbollah's drone strike near Binyamina on Sunday, which left 67 people wounded, as per The Jerusalem Post, showcases the growing threat posed by drones in modern warfare. The drone used in this attack is believed to be the Mirsad-1, a drone that Hezbollah has deployed for over two decades, originating from Iranian designs. The Mirsad-1 is based on Iran's Mohajer-2 model, with slight modifications tailored for Hezbollah’s operations.

The drone can carry up to 40 kilograms of explosives, has a top speed of 370 kilometers per hour, and boasts an operational range of 120 kilometers. Hezbollah has utilized the Mirsad-1 for reconnaissance and offensive strikes since 2002, often using it to penetrate Israeli airspace.

How Hezbollah Drones Penetrated Israeli Defenses

In the Binyamina attack, Hezbollah launched multiple drones under the cover of a rocket barrage, a tactic aimed at overwhelming Israeli defense systems. One drone managed to evade detection and crash in the Binyamina area, marking a significant breach in Israeli air defenses. According to a report by Defense Industry Daily, this is not the first time a Mirsad-1 drone has slipped past Israel’s defenses; a similar incident occurred earlier in the year when Hezbollah drones flew over Israeli territory for several minutes before returning to Lebanon unscathed.

Hezbollah's Expanding Drone Arsenal

Hezbollah’s use of drones is part of a broader Iranian strategy to enhance its proxy forces' capabilities. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies explains that Hezbollah has increasingly incorporated drones into its arsenal to complement its existing missile and rocket capabilities. Drones like the Mirsad-1 allow Hezbollah to conduct precise attacks deep into Israeli territory while minimizing risk to their personnel. This tactic, which has been refined over years of trial and error, is part of a broader effort by Iran to arm its proxies with advanced technologies.

Hezbollah's Drone Fleet

The Mirsad-1 is just one of many drones in Hezbollah’s drone fleet. The group has a variety of drones at its disposal, many of which are either Iranian-made or adapted from commercial models. These drones are used for various purposes, including surveillance, intelligence gathering, and suicide missions. Reports from the Alma Research Center suggest that Hezbollah has over 2,000 drones in its arsenal, with some estimates claiming the group possesses more advanced models like the Mohajer-4 and Shahed drones.

Effectiveness Of Israeli Air Defenses Questioned

The Binyamina attack has raised questions about the effectiveness of Israel’s air defense systems in countering drone threats. While Israel's Iron Dome is highly effective against rockets, it has faced challenges in detecting and intercepting small, low-flying drones like the Mirsad-1. The IDF has launched an investigation into why no alarms were triggered during the Binyamina incident despite Hezbollah’s growing use of drones in its attacks.

This latest attack is part of an ongoing drone war between Israel and Hezbollah. Since the 1990s, Hezbollah has launched numerous drones into Israeli territory, with many incidents occurring during periods of heightened conflict. In some cases, the drones have been used for surveillance, while in others, they have been loaded with explosives to carry out suicide missions. According to defense experts, Hezbollah often launches drones in conjunction with rocket fire to overwhelm Israeli defenses and gather operational data for future strikes.