Kabul

Explosion during Kabul rush hour wounds six

The blast occurred on a road near the private Ghalib University and Shahid Square, a four-way intersection, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

This photo was tweeted by @Natsecjeff

Kabul: A powerful explosion hit central Kabul during evening rush hour on Sunday, wounding six people, Afghan officials said.

Local news channels showed footage smoke rising from the blast site. 

"The explosion hit a very busy part of the city. Our rescue teams have been rushed to the site," Rahimi said. 

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries from the blast, public health ministry Wahid Mayar said. 

No militant group has claimed responsibility. 

Last week Kabul was hit by three consecutive bomb blasts, claimed by the Islamic State and the Taliban which killed 11 people and injured more than 40 others. 

