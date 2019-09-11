Explosion occurs in Kabul near US embassy

Kabul: A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday.

Images circulated on social media showed smoke billowing near the embassy building, where several embassies are located.

The explosion took place on 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attack. The blast was a rocket blast, Xinhua reported citing local journalist Jawad Jalali. No casualties have been reported.

No group has claimed the responsibility of the attack. But it has come just a day after the Taliban pledged to retaliate after US President Donald Trump ended the peace talks abruptly.