close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Explosion

Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city: ISNA

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

Explosion sets Iran-owned oil tanker on fire near Saudi port city: ISNA
Representational Image

DUBAI (Reuters) - An explosion has set an Iranian oil tanker on fire near the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA reported on Friday, adding that experts believed it was a “terrorist attack”.

An explosion in an oil tanker that belongs to National Iranian Oil Company has set the vessel on fire 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion has caused heavy damages and oil is spilling in the Red Sea, unnamed sources told ISNA.

“Experts believe it was a terrorist attack.”

Tags:
ExplosionIran oil tankerSaudi port cityISNA
Next
Story

Chinese media calls Beijing-New Delhi a force which entire world will listen to

Must Watch

PT57S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour