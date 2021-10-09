हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Facebook, Instagram apologize for second outage in a week

The issue was fixed after almost two hours.

Facebook, Instagram apologize for second outage in a week
Representational Image

New Delhi: Facebook and Instagram on Saturday (October 9, 2021) apologized to users after their services were hit for the second time in a week

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a tweet at 12:52 AM.

The issue was fixed after almost two hours and the social media giant said, "We’re so sorry if you weren’t able to access our products during the last couple of hours. We know how much you depend on us to communicate with one another. We fixed the issue — thanks again for your patience this week."

Instagram also confirmed around 1 AM that some of the users were having issues using their photo and video sharing social networking service and informed around 2:30 AM that the things have been fixed. 

"Everything should be back to normal now. Thank you for bearing with us (and for all the memes this)," Instagram tweeted.

During the latest outage, some users were unable to load their Instagram feeds, while others were not able to send messages on Facebook Messenger.

Earlier on Monday, the social media giant blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

The outage on Monday was the largest that web monitoring group Downdetector had ever seen and blocked access to the apps for billions of users, leading to a surge in usage of rival social media and messaging apps.

Meanwhile, people again took to Twitter to share memes and jokes about the second service disruption this week. 

