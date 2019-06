SCOTTSDALE: Facebook Inc plans to release new versions of its Portal video chatting devices this fall, the company`s vice president of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth said during an interview at Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Those devices allow users to video chat with users of Facebook’s Messenger and WhatsApp services.

"We have a lot more than that, we`re going to unveil later in this fall, new form factors that we`re going to be shipping," Bosworth said of the new devices.