Family Watch Football Sitting Next To Coffin; Unusual Video Goes Viral-Watch

A strange incident came into focus when a recording of a family watching a football match on a projector screen, interlude the funeral went viral on the internet leaving netizens with numerous reactions online. As per reports the event has occurred in South America.

According to the information in a media report, the family is watching a Copa America game between Chile and Peru. The funeral is of one of their relatives who passed away and the coffin of the dead is dressed with flowers and jerseys of the players.

The video was posted on X by @TomValentino with the caption, “Chile: During a funeral that happened at the same time as a Chile vs Peru Copa America match, the family paused the service to watch the game on a big screen in the prayer room. They even decorated the coffin with players' jerseys for good luck.” The video has received over 900 views digitally.

Watch The Video Here:

In the viral video, members of the family are seen watching the football match on a big screen projector while sitting beside the coffin. The room is filled with many people and is decorated with flowers all over. Some people are also seen standing around the coffin and everybody spotted is focused on the match. Also, a poster can be seen of a person holding a trophy cup in his hand.

The poster in the room reads, “Uncle Fena, thank you for all the joyous moments you gave us. We will always remember you and your Condorian Family.”

The video has captured the attention of many and netizens are recorded with various reactions on the clip.

“So they watched the game one last time together. It's a great send-off.”

“Soccer is like watching paint dry.”

“Should have scheduled the funeral on a non-game day.”

“That’s crazy”