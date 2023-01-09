topStoriesenglish
'Fanatical fascists': Brazil President Lula slams Bolsonaro supporters after they raid presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters threw furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooded parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacked ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

New Delhi: Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday (January 9, 2023) labeled supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro -- who invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court -- as "fanatical fascists". Lula announced a federal security intervention in Brasilia lasting until January 31 after capital security forces were initially overwhelmed by the invaders. The Leftist President, who defeated Bolsonaro in an election last year, also blamed him for inflaming his supporters after a campaign of baseless allegations about potential election fraud following the end of his rule marked by divisive nationalist populism.

"These vandals, who we could call fanatical fascists, did what has never been done in the history of this country," Lula said at a press conference.

"All these people who did this will be found and they will be punished," he added.

"This genocidist ... is encouraging this via social media from Miami," Lula said, referring to Brazil's far-right former President Bolsonaro. 

"Everybody knows there are various speeches of the ex-president encouraging this," he added.

Bolsonaro, however, posted on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him.

He also said that peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy but invading and damaging public buildings "crosses the line." 

Bolsonaro flew to Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration on January 1.

As per the latest reports, the capital invaders left a trail of destruction in their wake, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system, and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court.

