Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's 1st female Prime Minister

Giorgia Meloni, 45, was sworn in as Italy’s first female Prime Minister on Saturday (Oct 22). She is also the first far-right premier since the end of World War II in 1945. In the recent national election, her Brothers of Italy party received the most votes. On Friday night, Meloni made her cabinet announcement. Right-wing Matteo Salvini's League and the conservative Forza Italia party led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi are members of her coalition. Meloni recited the ritual oath of office, pledging to be faithful to Italy's post-war republic and to act “in the exclusive interests of the nation.”

Italy PM: Six women ministers in Meloni's Cabinet

The pledge was signed by her and counter-signed by President Sergio Mattarella, who, in his role as head of state, serves as a guarantor of the Constitution, drafted in the years immediately after the end of the war, which saw the demise of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Also Read: Giorgia Meloni to become Italy's first woman PM, set to lead country's most right-wing govt since World War Two

Meloni's 24 ministers followed, similarly swearing-in. Five of the ministers are technocrats, not representing any party. Six of them are women.

Ecco la squadra di Governo che, con orgoglio e senso di responsabilità, servirà l’Italia. Adesso subito al lavoro. pic.twitter.com/QnaJ20fqyK — Giorgia Meloni(@GiorgiaMeloni) October 22, 2022

Meloni replaces former PM Mario Draghi

Meloni will head her first Cabinet meeting on Sunday. Her government replaces that led by Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, who was appointed by Mattarella in 2021 to lead a pandemic national unity coalition.

Meloni was the sole major party leader to refuse to join the coalition, insisting the nation's voters return to the polls, which they did on September 25.

(With PTI inputs)