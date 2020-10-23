FATF raps Pakistan for not implementing financial sanctions on UNSC listed terrorists

New Delhi: Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) on Friday (October 23) listed 6 "serious deficiencies" which include Islamabad's lack of implementation of financial sanctions on United Nations Security Council listed terrorists like Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi. While on expected lines, Pakistan continues to be on FATF's grey list, the anti-terror financing body has asked Islamabad to do more since the risks have not gone.

In response to a WION question at the presser after the 3-day virtual meeting, Marcus Pleyer, FATF President said, "Since Pakistan has completed 21 of 27 items, largely completed.. but the 6 outstanding items are very serious deficiencies that still have to be repaired. For that reason, the risks haven't gone, Pakistan govt must do its best to repair and to work on these outstanding 6 items"

After being greylisted in June 2018, Pakistan was given an action plan with 27 items to improve and bring transparency in its financial system so that money is not used to fund terror.

The 6 items listed by FATF on which actions haven't been taken include "demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, preventing the raising and moving of funds... freezing assets (movable and immovable), and prohibiting access to funds and financial services".

1267 is the UN list on which international terrorists are listed. Pakistan has the highest number of its nationals on the list. Being on the grey list means, the country needs to make reforms in its financial system so that money is not used for terrorism. According to the Pakistan government's own estimation, the country loses $10 billion annually by being on the list.

As all action plan deadlines have expired and FATF has "strongly urged" Islamabad to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021. Once it completes all the action plans, an on-site visit by the FATF team will decide if action plans have indeed been implemented.

India on Thursday had reiterated that Islamabad has not taken any action on terrorists it has been providing safe havens.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said," As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has also not yet taken any action against several terrorist entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC such as Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim, Zakir-ur-Rahman Lakhvi, etc."

The terrorists listed by India are responsible for a number of terror attacks in India like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.