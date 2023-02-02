FBI Searches US President Joe Biden's Home, Finds no Classified Documents

Washington: The FBI, which is part of the US Justice Department, on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) conducted a planned search of Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said. His attorney also said that the Department did not find documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half-hour search of Biden's beach house but did take some materials for further review.

Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement that Wednesday's search took place from 8:30 AM to noon in "coordination and cooperation with the president's attorneys" and had been planned.

"No documents with classified markings were found," Bauer said.

"Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President," he added.

Materials were previously found at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington office he used during the time between his service as vice president under Barack Obama and his presidential election.

Meanwhile, the National Archives has reportedly asked all former US presidents and vice presidents to search their personal records for classified documents or other presidential material that should have been turned over when they left office.

It is notable that it is unlawful to knowingly or willfully remove or retain classified material. Although no current or former president or vice president has been charged with wrongdoing.

(With agency inputs)