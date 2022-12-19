FIFA World Cup final: Riots break out in Paris following France’s defeat to Messi's Argentina

Paris: After Argentina defeated France with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win in the FIFA World Cup finals on December 18, the streets of Paris witnessed havoc as riots broke out in the French cities. Football fans in large numbers gathered in the streets of Paris, Lyon after France lost to Argentina in Qatar. Several visuals went viral across social media platforms which showed people attacking policemen and innocent people with rocks and fireworks. A woman who was trying to drive past the rioters was attacked brutally by them in Lyon. The cops clashed with fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in the French capital.

In Lyon, cops reportedly fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city. Ambulances were called on the spot too as flares lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game, and many people were injured.

Around 14,000 police officers were deployed across the country to guarantee security as Les Bleus took on Argentina in the World Cup final, The Daily Mail reported.

Argentina won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their penalties for France.

Argentina’s three goals in the 3-3 draw were scored by Rosario natives, with Messi, who came up from local team Newell’s Old Boys, scoring two and Angel Di Maria, who once played in rival local team Rosario Central, one. Rosario, just like the rest of the country, was paralyzed during the nail-biting match that ended in a penalty shootout, which Argentina won 4-2.