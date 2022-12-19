topStoriesenglish
NewsWorld
FIFA WORLD CUP

FIFA World Cup final: Riots break out in Paris following France’s defeat to Messi's Argentina

FIFA World Cup finals: Massive outrage in Frace following its defeat from Messi's Argentina - WATCH video.

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Riots break out in Paris following France’s defeat
  • Football fans in large numbers gathered in the streets of Paris, Lyon creating havoc
  • Videos have gone viral across social media platforms

Trending Photos

FIFA World Cup final: Riots break out in Paris following France’s defeat to Messi's Argentina

Paris: After Argentina defeated France with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win in the FIFA World Cup finals on December 18, the streets of Paris witnessed havoc as riots broke out in the French cities. Football fans in large numbers gathered in the streets of Paris, Lyon after France lost to Argentina in Qatar. Several visuals went viral across social media platforms which showed people attacking policemen and innocent people with rocks and fireworks. A woman who was trying to drive past the rioters was attacked brutally by them in Lyon. The cops clashed with fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in the French capital.

In Lyon, cops reportedly fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city. Ambulances were called on the spot too as flares lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game, and many people were injured. 

Also read: WATCH: Lionel Messi and Argentina teammates DANCE on dressing room table after winning FIFA World Cup 2022

Around 14,000 police officers were deployed across the country to guarantee security as Les Bleus took on Argentina in the World Cup final, The Daily Mail reported. 

Argentina won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.  Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed their penalties for France. 

Argentina’s three goals in the 3-3 draw were scored by Rosario natives, with Messi, who came up from local team Newell’s Old Boys, scoring two and Angel Di Maria, who once played in rival local team Rosario Central, one. Rosario, just like the rest of the country, was paralyzed during the nail-biting match that ended in a penalty shootout, which Argentina won 4-2.

Live Tv

FIFA World CupRiots in franceMessiFrance vs Argentinafootball World CupArgentina wins FIFA world cupWorld Cup 2022Paris riotsQatar World Cup 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?