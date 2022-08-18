Copenhagen: Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing backlash after a video showing her partying hard in a private home went viral on social media. In the viral video, Sanna Marin and a few others can be seen dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera.

However, the Finnish Prime Minister has denied taking drugs during a ‘wild’ party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends. Later in the video, Marin, 36, is on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing while mimicking a song.

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool... maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8 — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) August 17, 2022

“I'm disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she was quoted on Thursday as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I've danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way,” Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.

It was unclear when the party, which reportedly was attended by Ilmari Nurminen, a member of Eduskunta, or Parliament, for Marin's Social Democratic Party, and the Finnish singer Alma, was held.

Marin, who in December 2019 became Finland's youngest prime minister ever, said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before. “I hope that's accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections, everyone can decide these issues,” she said, according to YLE.

Critics have pointed out that Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) land border with Russia, faces high electricity prices, among other issues from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country recently dropped its long-neutral stance and asked to join NATO. In July, Marin attended a popular Finnish rock festival.

In December she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 am without her work phone, hence failing to be informed that she had been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.