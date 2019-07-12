First shipment of Russian S-400 defense systems arrive in Turkey

The first shipment of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system arrived in Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday. The Western Asian nation's acquisition of the Russian system have been a major a source of tension with NATO ally United States.

The first components of the system were delivered to the air base in Murted near Turkish capital Ankara on Friday, the defense ministry said in a statement.

While there's no immediate reaction from the Trump administration, the development is likely to trigger sanctions from the United States. American officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, had warned of dire repercussions such as canceling sales of US F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

India has also decided to augment its air defence with the Russian S-400 Triumf missile system.

The S-400 missile system can engage targets independently as well as after receiving data from other radars. It is the fourth generation of long-range Russian Surface-to-Air-Missiles (SAMs). The highly mobile, ground-based S-400 Triumf can detect, track and shoot down multiple targets including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It can target ballistic missiles in their terminal (descent or reentry) phase. The entire system consists of a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, command and control centre.