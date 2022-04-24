हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
space mission

First US private astronaut mission to space station to return on Sunday

The four-person multinational crew is composed of Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria and Pilot Larry Connor of the United States, Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mission Specialist Mark Pathy of Canada.

Photo credits: Twitter/Axiom_Space

Los Angeles: The first US private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is set to undock from the ISS on Saturday and return to Earth on Sunday (April 24, 2022), according to NASA.

The mission, codenamed Ax-1, was launched on SpaceX`s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA`s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 8, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crew will undock from the ISS at 8:35 p.m. Saturday Eastern Time, for a splashdown off the coast of Florida about 1:46 p.m. Sunday, according to NASA.

Teams will continue to monitor the weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure conditions are acceptable for a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and Dragon spacecraft, said NASA.

