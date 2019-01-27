Five gunned down in Louisiana in US, 21-year-old suspected shooter absconding

Houston: A manhunt is underway in the southeastern US state of Louisiana for a 21-year-old man suspected of gunning down five people, local authorities said. Dakota Theriot, 21, is wanted in connection with the shootings, authorities said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre told a news conference that deputies were called to a trailer in the city of Gonzales, about 40 kilometres southeast of Louisiana`s capital Baton Rouge, for a "domestic incident" on Saturday morning. Upon arrival, deputies found Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 51, who had been shot but were still alive.

Webre said deputies were able to interview one of the victims before they were transported to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where they later died.

From that interview, authorities identified the couple`s 21-year-old son, Dakota, as the "prime suspect in this case." He is being sought on first-degree murder and other charges.

The sheriff said three other shooting deaths occurred Saturday in neighbouring Livingston parishes, about 50 kilometres east of Baton Rouge.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish and identified the victims as Billy Ernest, 43; Tanner Ernest, 17; and Summer Ernest, 20.

Authorities believed the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together. Theriot is considered armed and dangerous, Ard said. He is believed to be driving a gray four-door 2004 Dodge pickup with a silver bottom.