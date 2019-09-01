close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Texas

Five killed, 21 injured in Texas firing; gunman shot dead

Five people are dead and at least 21 people injured in an active shooting in the Midland-Odessa area, US state of Texas, Odessa Police Department said.

Five killed, 21 injured in Texas firing; gunman shot dead

Houston: Five people were killed and at least 21 people injured in an active shooting in the Midland-Odessa area, US state of Texas, Odessa Police Department said.

According to Odessa Police Department, one shooter was killed and "the threat has been contained", Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Odessa Police Department earlier sent a Facebook alert on the active shooting, saying "At this time there are multiple gunshot victims.

Live TV

The suspect just hijacked a US mail carrier truck." It also urged people to get off the road and "use extreme caution."

Odessa is about 30 km southwest of Midland, which is a city in western Texas. Part of the Permian Basin area, it is an oil industry centre.

Tags:
TexasUS shootingOdessa Police Department
Next
Story

One dead, nine wounded in France after suspected knife attack

Must Watch

PT43M6S

Watch: 'Kya Kehta Hai India'; A platform to voice concerns