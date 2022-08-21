Flash floods in Afghanistan kill 10, damage several houses

Kabul: At least 10 people lost their lives and scores of houses were destroyed in a flash flood in Afghanistan’s Logar province.

Heavy rainfall, which triggered flooding had killed 10 people and washed away or badly damaged scores of houses in several villages of Khushi district in Logar province on Saturday afternoon, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Sunday.

Also Read: Afghanistan: At least 20 killed, 40 injured as huge blast rips through mosque in Kabul

The flood had also destroyed hundreds of hectares of farmlands in the district and its vicinity, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Bakhtar news agency. More than 200 people, according to officials, have been killed due to downpours and flooding in 10 out of the war-torn country`s 34 provinces over the past couple of months.