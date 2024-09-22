Advertisement
FLIGHT INCIDENT

Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Live Mouse Crawls Out Of Passenger's Meal

The flight made an emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark, following the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 07:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Live Mouse Crawls Out Of Passenger's Meal Representational Image. (Pexels)

In a shocking incident, a Scandinavian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger found a mouse in his in-flight meal on Wednesday. The flight was flying from Norway's capital Oslo to Malaga in Spain. It made an emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark, following the incident. 

Speaking about the incident, the airline said that one of its flights had to make an emergency landing after a mouse scampered out of a passenger's in-flight meal on Wednesday. A spokesperson of the airline told news agency AFP that the diversion was in line with company procedures as the furry stowaway posed a safety risk.

After the flight landed, the onboard passengers were later flown to Malaga on a different aircraft. "This is something that happens extremely rarely," the spokesperson said. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again," he said.

Jarle Borrestad, who witnessed the incident firsthand, told the BBC that the mouse escaped from the box of food that the woman sat next to him on the flight was opening. He said the situation was very calm and that people "were not stressed at all".

He admitted that he did put his socks over his trousers to ensure that the mouse did not crawl up his legs. Borrestad said that while the flight was diverted, it only added a few extra hours to the journey.

The latest incident was the second rodent-related travel incident in a week, the BBC reported. A train service in southern England had to be terminated in the middle of the journey after two squirrels boarded a carriage and one refused to get off.

(With AFP Inputs)

