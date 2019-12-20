हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thailand

Flood situation grim in Thailand, 160 people evacuated

Media reports also indicated that prices of farm produce have risen as agricultural areas were inundated by floodwater. 

Flood situation grim in Thailand, 160 people evacuated
Reuters Photo

Bangkok: The flood situation in Thailand remained grim on Friday, with nearly 160 people being evacuated, official sources said. Flooding along the Sungai Kolok river in Narathiwat has worsened as the water level rose to two metres from the riverbank on Friday.

Floodwater from Malaysia flowed into Narathiwat, aggravating the ongoing flooding, with about 160 affected residents were forced to evacuate to temporary shelters where food and medical service have been provided to evacuees by the Thai Army, Xinhua news agency reported.

Media reports also indicated that prices of farm produce have risen as agricultural areas were inundated by floodwater. Meanwhile, vegetable and fruits have been ordered and delivered from other provinces into Narathiwat Province

This has been the second time that Narathiwat has been hit by flooding for two times in one month, said Ekarat Leesen, governor of Narathiwat Province. The governor told the residents that it is a good idea to keep a boat for traveling during a flood crisis, which comes at year end every year.

Ekarat said that so far, five districts in Narathiwat have been declared disaster zones while authorities are providing urgent assistance to flood victims.

Tags:
ThailandThailand floodsfloods in ThailandBangkokSungai Kolok
Next
Story

Pakistan government seeks to remove judge after 'hang corpse in the street' order for Pervez Musharraf

Must Watch

PT6M49S

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar sentenced life imprisonment