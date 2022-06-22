NewsWorld
FM Sitharaman assures 'fullest support' to Sri Lanka, hopes for its economic recovery

Sri Lankan high commission thanked Minister Sitharaman for the continuation of assistance that India is extending to the country during its economic crisis.

  • FM Sitharaman has assured Sri Lanka of her 'fullest support' for its recovery from the ongoing economic crisis
  • Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda also met with 15 European envoys based in New Delhi

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Sri Lanka of her "fullest support" and cooperation for its recovery from the ongoing economic crisis. Sitharaman conveyed the assurance to Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda when the envoy met her on Monday. The Finance Minister of India assured the high commissioner of her "fullest support and cooperation to the process of economic recovery in Sri Lanka", the Sri Lankan high commission said in a statement.

It was the latest in a series of meetings Moragoda held with Sitharaman on India's economic cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka in view of the economic crisis. He had last met her on May 27.

"High Commissioner Moragoda once again thanked Minister Sitharaman for the continuation of assistance that India is extending to Sri Lanka, and particularly for expeditiously arranging a separate line of credit of USD 55 million granted on June 10 to import 65,000 MT of urea required for the present cultivation season in Sri Lanka," the high commission said.

"In response, Minister Sitharaman assured High Commissioner Moragoda of her fullest cooperation to the economic recovery process in Sri Lanka, while expressing the hope that Sri Lanka would recover very soon given the resilience of her people," it said.

Moragoda also met with 15 European envoys based in New Delhi, who are concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka.

The ambassadors of Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Ukraine and the High Commissioner of Malta attended the meeting on Tuesday.

Moragoda briefed the heads of mission on the current economic and political developments in Sri Lanka, especially the plans for the stabilisation and recovery of the Sri Lankan economy, the high commission said. 

