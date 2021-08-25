Former Afghanistan minister Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat works as pizza delivery person in Germany, pictures go viral

New Delhi: Former Afghanistan minister Syed Ahmad Shah Sadat is serving as a pizza delivery person in Germany's Leipzig. The pictures of Sadat, who is an Oxford University alumnus, are doing rounds on the internet on his bike delivering pizza. He served as the communications and technology minister in Afghanistan.

The pictures were posted by Al-Jazeera Arabia on Twitter on Tuesday (August 24).

Sadat was a part of now-former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's cabinet in 2018, but resigned from his post in 2020 due to differences, as per The Hindustan Times. He left Afghanistan and later shifted to Germany in December last year.

According to Sky News, Sadat confirmed it was his pictures and said he took a job as a food delivery professional for German company Livrando after his money ran out. He told the channel that his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world.

The former Afghan minister has two master's degrees in communications and electronic engineering from Oxford University. He worked for over 20 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, across 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company. He also served as CEO of Ariana Telecom in London from 2016 until 2017. He worked as a technical advisor to Afghanistan's communication and information technology ministry from 2005 to 2013.

Speaking on the recent developments in Afghanistan, Sadat told Sky News he never expected the civilian government to fall so quickly. The Taliban took over the national capital Kabul on August 15, following which President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation. Many countries have been evacuating their nationals as well as Afghan civilians desperate to leave the nation since the Taliban wrested power in the war-torn nation.