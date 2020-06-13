Former Pakistan's PM Yusuf Raza Gilani tests COVID-19 positive

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday (June 13) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Thanks to PM Imran Khan's government and NAB, you put my father's life in danger," Dawn News quoted Gilani's son Qasim Gilani's saying.

Gilani who is 67 years old, contracted coronavirus reportedly after attending a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman tweeted and prayed for Gilani's recovery.

She wrote, "So sorry to hear that YRG has tested positive. He has been exposed in all those NAB hearings. Hope and pray he recovers soon."

So sorry to hear that YRG has tested positive . He has been exposed in all those NAB hearings. Hope and pray he recovers soon. https://t.co/J0b9V9KXUc — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 13, 2020

Earlier today, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 40-year-old informed that he had not been feeling well since Thursday and unfortunately he has been diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Afridi further asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

According to the Pakistan government's COVID-19 data, there are 1,32,405 coronavirus patients in the country while around 2,551 have succumbed to the virus.

There were 6,472 new confirmed infections and 88 COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan in the last 24 hours.