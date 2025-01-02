Former Syrian President Bashar-Al-Assad Allegedly Poisoned In Moscow; Hospitalised, Claims Ex-Spy

Bashar al-Assad, the ousted Syrian president, is reportedly the target of an alleged poisoning attempt while in Moscow, where he has been under the protection of Russian President Vladimir Putin since fleeing Syria on December 8, 2024.

According to claims made by General SVR, a social media account run by a former Russian spy, Assad became seriously ill on Sunday, experiencing severe coughing and choking before seeking medical assistance.

The account detailed the incident, stating, "There is every reason to believe that an assassination attempt was made on former Syrian President Bashar-al-Assad. In the afternoon on Sunday, Assad complained to security guards about indisposition and breathing problems and asked to call for medical help. Almost immediately after the request, he started coughing violently and began choking. Asad was given water and this helped to ease the attack a little, but his breathing still did not return to normal, and headache and abdominal pain were added. By the time the medics arrived, the condition of the former Syria president was deteriorating."

When the Russian authorities were informed about Assad's connditon, an order was sent to medics to treat him at home if possible and not to place the "patient" in a hospital. "After the first aid was rendered, the medics received "reinforcements" and a treatment room was set up in Assad's apartment. As of Monday evening, according to the attending doctors, Bashar al-Assad's condition is stable and he feels normal," said the general account.

"The tests taken from the former Syrian president showed the presence of traces of exposure to poisonous substance in his body. According to the report to the Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev, an investigation is underway, but so far it has not been possible to find out how Bashar al-Assad was exposed to the poison," said the user.

There has been no official confirmation from either the Syrian government or Moscow regarding the alleged poisoning.

Assad fled to Russia after a rebel alliance, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), captured Damascus following an 11-day offensive. The fall of Damascus marked the end of Assad’s regime, with the rebels announcing his overthrow shortly after.