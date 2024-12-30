Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies At Age 100
Former US President James Earl Carter passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia.
Former US President James Earl Carter passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday (US local time) at his home in Plains, Georgia, ANI reported. He was the longest-serving US President.
