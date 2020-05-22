हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former White House butler, longest serving employee, dies of coronavirus

Former White House butler, longest serving employee, dies of coronavirus
(Image courtesy: bbc.com)

Washington: Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, a former White House butler who served under 11 US presidents, has died after contracting the coronavirus, the media reported on Thursday.

Jerman, aged 91, began working at the White House in 1957 under then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower as a cleaner, Xinhua reported citing a leading US media outlet.

His granddaughter, Shanta Taylor Gay said that Jerman died on May 16.

He was promoted to butler under former President John F. Kennedy, a move that was orchestrated by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, granddaughter Jamila Garrett told a media outlet.

Jerman initially retired from the White House in 1997 but went back in 2003. He left the White House in 2012 as maitre d` under then-President Barack Obama, said local media reports, noting he was one of the White House`s longest-serving employees.

