close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

Four members of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

The deceased were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10.

Four members of Indian-origin family shot dead in US

Lowa: Four members of a family with Indian origin, including two teenagers, were shot dead inside their home in West Des Moines, United States. The incident took place on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44; Lavanya Sunkara, 41; and two boys, ages 15 and 10, reported CNN. The police have found multiple gunshots on the victim bodies. The matter came into light after the guests who were staying in the victims` residence saw the bodies and informed the local authorities.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows," said Sergeant Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department. A motive behind the killings remains unclear. No suspect has been identified.
 

Tags:
United StatesLowaShooting
Next
Story

Pakistan removes ISI spy agency head after eight months, appoints hardliner

Must Watch

PT49M11S

Taal Thok Ke: Why silence over death of Kids in Bihar?