UK police

Four people, including child, injured in London shooting

Four people, including three adults and a child, were shot in north London late on Wednesday and an investigation has been launched into the incident, British Police said.

Four people, including child, injured in London shooting
Image for representational use only

All four wounded were taken to hospital, the police said in a statement, adding there has been no arrest at this stage.

All four wounded were taken to hospital, the police said in a statement, adding there has been no arrest at this stage.

Shots were fired in Energen Close, Harlesden, Brent, at 21:45 local time, according to the statement.

A section 60 order that gives the police stop and search powers has been put in place in the area until 07:00 local time on Thursday, the statement added.

The police have appealed witnesses to come forward, and said additional patrols will go out overnight.

