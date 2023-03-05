Four Terror Commanders Wanted In India Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Pakistan-Afghanistan Within Weeks

Terrorists who have taken asylum in Pakistan are now living in fear as they are now falling victim to targeted killings. Within weeks, four terrorists wanted in India have been killed in Pakistan in different shooting incidents. The terrorists are Syed Noor Shalobar, Syed Khalid Raza, Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri and Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam. While Syed Noor Shalobar was killed yesterday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area by unknown gunmen. Shalobar was responsible for spreading terrorism in Kashmir and was reportedly working closely with Pakistan Army and ISI. He was also responsible for terror recruitment from Kashmir valley.

On Monday, another terror commander Syed Khalid Raza was killed in Karachi in Pakistan. Unidentified assailants opened fire on him. According to reports, Khalid was associated with terrorists operating in Kashmir. The Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) has claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalid Raza.

Last month, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam was killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan. Peer was involved in several online activities to unite former terrorists to help organizations like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was declared a terrorist on October 4 last year for his involvement in terrorist activities. This week, NIA has also attached his properties located in Kashmir.

Another Kashmiri militant said to be linked with Islamic State Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar was killed in Kabul last week. Ahangar was a top IS commander and is said to be killed in the Kunar district of Afghanistan.

According to reports, the ISI and the Pakistan Army have beefed up the security of terror commanders after the killings. These terrorists were responsible for carrying out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.