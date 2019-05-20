close

Eiffel Tower

France: Eiffel Tower evacuated after man tries to scale it, monument closed for visitors

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the monument tweeted that the monument "is currently closed until further notice".

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a man tried to scale it. The monument on the Champ de Mars was also closed to visitors. The media office of the monument said that the unidentified individual tried to climb up but it wasn’t clear how high he had managed to go, local news agencies reported.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the monument tweeted that the monument "is currently closed until further notice". It advised visitors to postpone their visit. "The Eiffel Tower is currently closed until further notice. We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit," tweeted LaTourEiffel.

Eiffel TowerParisFrance
