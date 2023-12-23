France Grounds Plane With 300 Indians, Detains Two Men Amid 'Trafficking' Allegation

French police detained two men the day after stopping a plane heading to Nicaragua carrying more than 300 Indian passengers due to suspected 'human trafficking'. Indian authorities also arrived at the scene to investigate and have been given consular access to meet the Indians.

The plane, owned by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, was on its way to Nicaragua with 303 Indian passengers. It made a stopover at Vatry airport in eastern France. Officials suspect that some passengers planned to reach the United States or Canada via Central America illegally, reported AFP.

The plane was grounded following an anonymous tip-off about potential human trafficking victims among the passengers, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Indian Embassy in France said on X (Twitter), "French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. The embassy team has reached and obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring the well-being of the passengers."

After landing in France, the passengers were initially kept on the plane but were later accommodated in the airport terminal, provided with individual beds for their comfort. They spent the night at the airport, and officials have yet to confirm when they will be allowed to continue their journey. Indian officials are ensuring the well-being of the passengers and conducting investigations.