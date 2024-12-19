France Mass Rape Trial: Husband Found Guilty After A Decade, All You Need To Know About The Horrifying Case

In a case that has horrified the world, Dominique Pelicot, the former husband of Gisele Pelicot, has been found guilty of repeatedly drugging and raping her over nearly a decade.

Dominique Pelicot, aged 72, was found guilty by a panel of judges in a French court on Thursday. The charges against him include the repeated drugging and rape of his wife, Gisele Pelicot, who was subjected to unimaginable horrors over a period of years.

Pelicot’s actions included facilitating and recording the abuse while inviting numerous men—many of whom he met online—to assault his wife while she was unconscious.

A panel of five judges has declared all 51 men on trial guilty, according to Reuters.

In addition to Dominique Pelicot, fifty other men were accused, most of whom denied the allegations. The court found 46 of the men guilty of rape, two guilty of attempted rape, and two guilty of sexual assault. One defendant remains at large and is being tried in absentia.

The presiding judge stated that the sentencing would be revealed once all verdicts were delivered.

Pelicot had admitted to the charges during the three-month-long trial and expressed remorse by apologizing to his family. Despite his admission of guilt, the case remains one of the most disturbing in recent memory, revealing the depths of betrayal and exploitation within the relationship.

Other Defendants in the Case

While Pelicot’s guilt was clear, the remaining defendants in the case—nearly 50 men—have denied committing rape. These individuals, many of whom had been invited by Dominique Pelicot, claimed that they thought they were participating in a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple.

They argued that since Pelicot had approved of their actions, it couldn’t have been rape. This defense has sparked a broader debate about consent, particularly in light of France's current legal framework, which does not explicitly address the necessity of consent in sexual acts.

Gisele Pelicot’s Testimony

Throughout the trial, Gisele Pelicot, aged 72, showed remarkable strength, refusing to remain anonymous and demanding that the horrific videos of her abuse, filmed by her ex-husband, be presented in court. By doing so, she hoped to raise awareness and encourage other victims to speak out. In her testimony, Pelicot made it clear that she did not consider herself a willing participant in these crimes.