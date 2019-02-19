France to move proposal at United Nations soon to put JeM chief Masood Azhar on global terrorist list

New Delhi: France will move a proposal soon at the United Nations to put Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar on the list of global terrorist, French diplomatic sources said on Tuesday. The UN-proscribed JeM has claimed responsibility of the deadly Pulwama terror attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14.

This will be the second time France will be party to such a proposal at the UN.

In 2017, the US, supported by the UK and France, had moved a proposal at the UN's Sanctions Committee 1267 to ban the chief of the Pakistan-based terror outfit. However, the proposal was blocked by China.

"At the UN, France will lead a proposal to put Masood Azhar on the terrorist list... It will happen in a couple of days," a senior French source told PTI.

The French decision was discussed between Philippe Etienne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this morning, French sources told PTI.

While expressing his sincere condolences, the French leader, who called Doval, also emphasised that the two countries should coordinate their diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from PTI)