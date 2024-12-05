French PM Barnier To Resign After Government Loses No-Confidence Vote, First Since 1962
President Macron confirmed he will complete his term until 2027 but must appoint a new prime minister after July's elections divided the parliament.
France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers united in a historic no-confidence vote over budget disputes, forcing Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet to resign. This marks the first such occurrence since 1962. The National Assembly passed the motion with 331 votes, surpassing the required 288.
President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that he will complete his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time, following July's legislative elections which resulted in a deeply divided parliament.
The officials informed that Macron is all set to address the French on Thursday evening. Barnier is expected to formally resign by then.
