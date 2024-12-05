Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828087https://zeenews.india.com/world/french-pm-barnier-to-resign-after-government-loses-no-confidence-vote-first-since-1962-2828087.html
NewsWorld
FRANCE

French PM Barnier To Resign After Government Loses No-Confidence Vote, First Since 1962

President Macron confirmed he will complete his term until 2027 but must appoint a new prime minister after July's elections divided the parliament. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2024, 11:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

French PM Barnier To Resign After Government Loses No-Confidence Vote, First Since 1962

France's far-right and left-wing lawmakers united in a historic no-confidence vote over budget disputes, forcing Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his Cabinet to resign. This marks the first such occurrence since 1962. The National Assembly passed the motion with 331 votes, surpassing the required 288.

President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that he will complete his term until 2027. However, he will need to appoint a new prime minister for the second time, following July's legislative elections which resulted in a deeply divided parliament.

The officials informed that Macron is all set to address the French on Thursday evening. Barnier is expected to formally resign by then.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

France
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
NEWS ON ONE CLICK