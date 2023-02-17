topStoriesenglish2574184
NewsWorld
SYRIA EARTHQUAKE

Fresh Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Jolts North West Syria

Syria Earthquake: The earthquake could be felt in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern province of Aleppo.

Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:03 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Fresh Earthquake of 5.4 Magnitude Jolts North West Syria

DAMASCUS: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian National Earthquake Center reported. The earthquake, which struck at 10:47 p.m. local time, has a depth of 18.8 km. Its epicenter was 61 km from the city of Idlib, the capital of the namesake province.

The earthquake could be felt in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern province of Aleppo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit the northwestern coastal province of Latakia at 11:17 p.m. local time. With a depth of 46 km, the second quake`s epicenter is 50 km from Latakia, the capital of the namesake province.

Local people in the coastal province saw dust falling from walls in their buildings and ran out to the streets in panic, witnesses told the news agency by phone. People in many Syrian areas took to the streets after the tremors, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Northern Syria was hit hard by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes centered in southeastern Turkey on February 6.

The Syrian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake that hit Syria stands at 1,414, while the number of injured people reached 2,357.

The ministry`s count of quake casualties only includes the quake-hit areas under government control.

Meanwhile, the latest statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed that the quake killed about 7,000 people in Syria`s government- and rebel-held areas.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins