PM Modi In US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, addressed an Indian community event in New York. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed the Prime Minister with chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Long Island event titled 'Modi and US'.

During his speech, PM Modi hailed the people of the Indian diaspora, saying that people of the Indian community have connected India to America and America to India, and the skill, talent, and commitment of the people have no competition. He also said that the love of the Indian community in the US is his good fortune.

Ahead of the event, the Nassau Coliseum was abuzz as people of the Indian community were seen holding 'Welcome Modi' posters in several languages. Groups of artists also performed traditional Indian dance forms at the venue. As the event unfolded, more than 500 artists showcased their talents.

PM Modi's New York Speech: Key Highlights