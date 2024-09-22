From 'Namaste Going Global' To 'Capabilities Of Indian Diaspora', 10 Key Highlights Of PM Modi's New York Speech
During his speech in New York, PM Modi hailed the people of the Indian diaspora, saying that people of the Indian community have connected India to America and America to India.
Trending Photos
PM Modi In US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United States, addressed an Indian community event in New York. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed the Prime Minister with chants of 'Modi, Modi' at the Long Island event titled 'Modi and US'.
During his speech, PM Modi hailed the people of the Indian diaspora, saying that people of the Indian community have connected India to America and America to India, and the skill, talent, and commitment of the people have no competition. He also said that the love of the Indian community in the US is his good fortune.
Ahead of the event, the Nassau Coliseum was abuzz as people of the Indian community were seen holding 'Welcome Modi' posters in several languages. Groups of artists also performed traditional Indian dance forms at the venue. As the event unfolded, more than 500 artists showcased their talents.
PM Modi's New York Speech: Key Highlights
- In New York, PM Modi began his address to the Indian diaspora, saying that "'Now Apna Namaste has also become multinational, from local to global."
- While addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum, PM Modi said, "I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot'."
- Highlighting India's diversity, PM Modi said, "We belong to a country where there are dozens of languages and dialogues, all faiths and religions of the world, and yet we are moving forward united."
- During his speech, PM Modi also mentioned the Lok Sabha elections that were held earlier this year and said that the BJP-led NDA government has returned to power for a consecutive third term. "After a long process of election, this time something unprecedented has happened in India... For the third consecutive time, our government has returned to power. Such a thing didn't happen in the last 60 years. This mandate of the people of India has great importance. In this third term, we have to achieve big targets," he said.
- PM Modi said, "You may remember this word 'Pushp' which means flower; I define it as 'P' for progressive Bharat, 'U' for unstoppable Bharat, 'S' for spiritual Bharat, 'H' for humanity first, which India has dedicated itself to, and 'P' for prosperous India. All five petals of 'Pushp' or the flower that will make Viksit Bharat."
- During his speech, PM Modi asserted that 2024 is a crucial year for the entire world. "Wherever I go in the world, every leader praises the Indian diaspora. Yesterday, President Biden took me to his home in Delaware. His affection was a heart-touching moment for me. That honour is of 140 crore Indians; this honour is yours, and of lakhs of Indians living here. I am grateful to President Biden and you people. This year of 2024 is important for the entire world. On one side, there is conflict and struggle between some countries; on the other side, democracy is being celebrated in many countries. India and America are together in this celebration of democracy," he said.
- In New York, PM Modi gave a new meaning to AI,"For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world... I salute the Indian diaspora here," he said.
- Highlighting India's achievements during his speech, PM Modi said, "Bharat is full of energy and dreams. Every day we see new achievements. Today, both India men's and women's teams have won gold medals in the Chess Olympiad."
- Ahead of his speech, PM Modi, along with the Indian diaspora, rose to the national anthems of the United States and India at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, US.
- PM Modi also said that besides the welfare of women, India is now focused on women-led development. "Along with women's welfare, we are also focused on women-led development. Govt constructed many homes and they were registered in the names of women. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined the micro-entrepreneurship scheme. In agriculture, we are using technology. For farming, we are using drones, but what is new is that those responsible for it are the rural women in India. We are making thousands of women drone pilots. This technological revolution is being brought about by women from the villages. The areas which were neglected are our focus now."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv