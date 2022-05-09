From PM's resignation to MP's killing: Sri Lanka economic crisis in 5 points

New Delhi: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday tendered his resignation amid the country’s worst economic crisis as anti-government protests turned violent after Rajapska’s supporters assaulted the agitators. The prime minitser is the elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The violent clash between pro-Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters left over 100 injured. The violence started when pro-government protesters attacked the anti-government protesters who had occupied the entrance to the President`s Office and Prime Minister`s residence for nearly a month demanding the government to step down. It has also been reported that the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who visited the protest site, too was attacked by pro-Rajapaksa supporters. However, as the attackers were going back in buses, the public in various locations attacked them and some of them were thrown into rivers.

As the violence was continuing, a curfew was imposed across the entire island. Here are key updates on the Sri Lanka crisis.

Amarakeerthi Athukorala, Sri Lankan parliamentarian of the ruling party Rajapakasas and his personal security officer were killed on Monday in clashes between anti- and pro-government protesters in the country.

A curfew has been imposed across Sri Lanka after clashes between pro and anti-government supporters in Colombo and elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reported.

At least two Cabinet ministers have also announced their resignations ever since.

Police had formed a line of personnel ahead of time on the main road leading towards the site but did little to stop pro-government protesters from advancing, according to a Reuters witness.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung, in a tweet, condemned the violence in Colombo. "We condemn the violence against peaceful protesters today, and call on the government to conduct a full investigation,” she wrote.

(With agency inputs)