Full-scale assault on Syria's Idlib 'not expedient', says Russia's Putin

BEIJING: A full-scale assault against militants in Syria`s Idlib province "is not expedient now" and civilians` security needs to be taken into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
Speaking in Beijing, Putin said Russia would work with the Syrian opposition to finalise the make-up of a constitutional committee, part of efforts to secure a political settlement of the conflict.
Russia has helped forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad take back most of the country in the eight-year-old war but fighting continues.