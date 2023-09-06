Washington: White House official Jake Sullivan, on Tuesday, said that China has the option to "come in and play the role of a spoiler" at the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in Delhi. Responding to a query on the India and China tension affecting the G20 Summit, the National Security Advisor of the US said that G20 Chair India, the US, and other members will also encourage China to set aside geopolitical questions and play a constructive role.

"As far as the question of tensions between India and China affecting the summit, really, that's up to China. If China wants to come in and play the role of spoiler, of course, that option is available to them. What I think the chair of India will encourage them to do. What we, the United States and every other member, virtually every other member of the G20 will do is encourage them to come in in a constructive way on climate, multilateral development, bank reform, debt relief, on technology, and set aside the geopolitical questions and really focus on problem-solving and delivering," Sullivan said.

This came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China announced that Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on September 9 and 10.

Quoting foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, the statement read, "At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India, on September 9 and 10."However, no reason was given in the statement about Xi's absence from the summit.

In his opening remarks at the briefing, Sullivan said that the US was deeply committed to the G20 as a forum to deliver meaningful outcomes at a time of historic international economic shocks.

At the briefing, Sullivan also confirmed that Biden will visit India for the G20 summit.

"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit in India. On Friday Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Saturday, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit, 2023," Sullivan said.