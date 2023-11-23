Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Swap Between Israel And Hamas Stalled By Technicalities

New Delhi: Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid and the release of at least 50 hostages held by the militant group in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. However, the implementation of the deal has been postponed until Friday, news agency Reuters said quoting Israel’s national security adviser.

The ceasefire and hostage swap were brokered by Egypt and Qatar, but the exact start time and details of the agreement have not been officially announced. The Egyptian security source said the mediators sought a start time of 10 a.m. on Thursday, but Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported that there was a 24-hour delay because the agreement was not signed by Hamas and Qatar.

The hostages were captured by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and shocked Israelis. Five hostages have been recovered alive so far, while the fate of the others remains unknown. The families of the hostages have been anxiously waiting for any news of their loved ones.

“The negotiations on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement on Wednesday night. “The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Red Cross will be able to visit any remaining hostages in Gaza. “We need to know they are alive, if they’re okay. It’s the minimum,” said Gilad Korngold, who has seven family members, including his 3-year-old granddaughter, held by Hamas.

The ceasefire also aims to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which has been under a siege and relentless bombardment by Israel since the Hamas attack. More than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, around 40% of them children, according to medical officials in the territory. Hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, medical and fuel supplies are expected to enter Gaza during the truce.

The 50 hostages will be released over four days at a rate of at least 10 daily, Netanyahu’s office said. The truce could be extended day by day as long as an additional 10 hostages are freed per day, it said. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of 300 names of Palestinian prisoners who could be freed.

Hamas said the initial 50 hostages will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned in Israel.

The ceasefire and hostage swap are seen as a rare opportunity to end the violence and ease the suffering of the people on both sides of the conflict. However, the delay in the implementation of the deal has raised doubts and fears among the hostages’ families and the international community. The United States said it hoped that aid would begin reaching Gaza in large volumes within the next few days.