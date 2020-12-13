Geminid meteor shower 2020: When, where, how to watch spectacular sky display in India

Good news for skygazers as a spectacular Geminid meteor shower will appear in skies tonight. The one-of-a-kind astronomical phenomenon will be at its peak on December 13 night till wee hours of December 14 because of tonight is a moonless night.

The best thing about Geminid meteor shower is that anyone can watch it and you do not require binoculars or telescopes to view it.

PTI reported that the Geminid meteor shower is the most intense meteor shower of the year, Director of M P Birla Planetarium and well-known astrophysicist Debiprasad Duari said in a statement.

According to world's premier space agency Nasa, the Geminids were first visible in the mid-1800s but these showers were not so spectacular as only 10-20 meteors seen per hour. Accrding to astronomers, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen in an hour during peak hours. The Geminids are bright and are yellow in color.

Space.com reported that it seems that the Geminids appear from the bright constellation Gemini. Although the Geminin meteor showers is best visible from the Northern Hemisphere, it can also be spotted from the Southern Hemisphere.

"While it is expected around December 13-14 night, one can probably also see some meteors on early evening hours of December 14," PTI quoted astrophysicist Duari as saying.

Duari added that during peak hours at around 1-2 am, there will be an opportunity to observe the "celestial fireworks". It is predicted that around 150 meteors will be visible per hour if the sky is dark and clear.

"It will be the best meteor shower of 2020, no question about it," NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com.

Will the meteor shower visible in India?

The good news is that the Geminid meteor shower will be visible from every part of India if the sky remains clear.

At what time can we watch the Geminid meteor in India?

The best time to watch for the Geminids is about 2 a.m. in the local time zone. "The meteors tend to peak about 2 a.m. your local time wherever you're observing from, but can be seen as early as 9-10 p.m," reported Space.com.

Meteor showers don't require binoculars or telescopes to view and you can witness it through naked eyes. "Give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the dark, then sit back and enjoy the show," the report said.