हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission of Pakistan

General elections not possible before October this year: Pak Election Commission tells President

General elections in Pakistan are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

General elections not possible before October this year: Pak Election Commission tells President
ANI Photo

General elections in Pakistan are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP spokesperson, the commission, in its letter to Pakistan President Arif Alvi, has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECP stated that keeping these reasons in view, elections are only possible in October this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, ECP said that it was prepared to hold general elections within three months, rejecting the reports which claimed that holding the electoral exercise was not possible in 90 days.

The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government.

Pakistan opposition parties on Wednesday said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is an "attack on Parliament".

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Election Commission of PakistanPakistan political crisisImran KhanPakistan electionPakistan National Assembly
Next
Story

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Europe for more Russia sanctions, invokes Greek battle cry

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Pakistan Crisis: Supreme Court reserves its verdict