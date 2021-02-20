हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel panics after forgetting mask, netizens react - Watch

A video of Merkel panicking after her speech is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, German Chancellor can be seen alarmed after forgetting her mask in the country’s parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin after her speech, earlier this week. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel panics after forgetting mask, netizens react - Watch
Representational Image

Berlin: The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for the citizens to be "extremely cautious" and warned of the dangers of the new COVID-19 variants. But more than the speech, the netizens resonated to the moment that followed. 

A video of Merkel panicking after her speech is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, German Chancellor can be seen alarmed after forgetting her mask in the country's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin after her speech, earlier this week. 

The video beautifully captures Merkel rushing back to the podium to retrieve her mask with a look of panic on her face.

The incident was captured on cameras and was shared by news agency Reuters on Saturday (February 20). "German Chancellor Angela Merkel panics after forgetting her face mask," the caption of the video read.

It was visible how she was trying to hold back laughter while putting her face cover on in the parliament. After the video surfaced, not only her colleagues in parliament could relate to the incident, but also people worldwide. 

Watch the video here:

The netizens broke the internet with relatable posts and their stories of similar incidents. 

While some posts praised her for being a responsible leader and setting an example, others responded with a similar memory of their own.

