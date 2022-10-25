German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Kyiv: Germany's president arrived in Kyiv Tuesday for his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion, a trip that comes amid Moscow's unsubstantiated warnings of a dirty bombattack as the conflict enters its ninth month. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after arriving that it was important to me in this phase of air attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets to send a signal of solidarity to Ukrainians, German news agency dpa reported. Steinmeier's spokesperson, Cerstin Gammelin, posted a picture of him in Kyiv on Tuesday. Our solidarity is unbroken, and it will remain so, she tweeted.

The German president, whose position is largely ceremonial, made it to Ukraine on his third try. In April, he was planning to visit the country with his Polish and Baltic counterparts, but said his presence apparently wasn't wanted in Kyiv. Steinmeier has been criticized in Ukraine for allegedly cozying up to Russia during his time as Germany's foreign minister.

Last week, a planned trip was put off because of security concerns. Steinmeier's visit comes as Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on their infrastructure in recent weeks.

German Federal President #Steinmeier has arrived in Ukraine with a twofold message:



"My message to the people of Ukraine is: You can count on Germany! We will continue to support Ukraine: militarily, politically, financially and in humanitarian regards. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/7J6K9kmOtx — Cerstin Gammelin (@BPrSprecherin) October 25, 2022

Citizens in the southern city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies Tuesday as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

Ukrainian authorities tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian drones to strike the country's infrastructure, claiming increasing success Monday in shooting them down.

Ukraine's forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday, the head of Ukraine's intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said Monday. Budanov said Russia's military had ordered about 1,700 drones of different types and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds.

Although Russia and Iran deny that the Iranian-built drones have been used, the distinctive triangle-shaped Shahed-136s have rained down on civilians in Kyiv and elsewhere.